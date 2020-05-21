All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 617 Monterey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
617 Monterey Avenue
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

617 Monterey Avenue

617 Monterey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

617 Monterey Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this lovely sunlit condo in a nice, quiet neighborhood in Monrovia. Located at the back of the complex, this unit is quiet and private. Enter into the sunny living room with access to the front patio where you'll want to relax and sip your coffee every morning. The dining area leads to the roomy kitchen outfitted with plenty of storage, new gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and charming greenhouse window over the sink. Finishing off the first floor is the guest bathroom and a large storage area in the hallway to the attached 2-car garage. The roomy garage has the laundry hook ups for easy access. Upstairs are two bedrooms, a plethora of closet space. The master suite includes a separate bathroom and vanity area with a huge walk-in closet and opens to the lovely back deck with views of the mountains. Close to everything you need and easy freeway access. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Monterey Avenue have any available units?
617 Monterey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 617 Monterey Avenue have?
Some of 617 Monterey Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Monterey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 Monterey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Monterey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 617 Monterey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 617 Monterey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 617 Monterey Avenue offers parking.
Does 617 Monterey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Monterey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Monterey Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 Monterey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 Monterey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 Monterey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Monterey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Monterey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Monterey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Monterey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMonrovia Apartments with Balconies
Monrovia Apartments with GaragesMonrovia Apartments with Parking
Monrovia Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles