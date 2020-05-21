617 Monterey Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this lovely sunlit condo in a nice, quiet neighborhood in Monrovia. Located at the back of the complex, this unit is quiet and private. Enter into the sunny living room with access to the front patio where you'll want to relax and sip your coffee every morning. The dining area leads to the roomy kitchen outfitted with plenty of storage, new gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and charming greenhouse window over the sink. Finishing off the first floor is the guest bathroom and a large storage area in the hallway to the attached 2-car garage. The roomy garage has the laundry hook ups for easy access. Upstairs are two bedrooms, a plethora of closet space. The master suite includes a separate bathroom and vanity area with a huge walk-in closet and opens to the lovely back deck with views of the mountains. Close to everything you need and easy freeway access. Don't miss this one!