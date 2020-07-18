All apartments in Monrovia
Monrovia, CA
540 W Foothill Boulevard
540 W Foothill Boulevard

540 West Foothill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

540 West Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Fully remodeled townhouse with designer colors, fully upgraded from top to bottom. End unit, located furthest from Foothill, very safe, quiet and convenient. Light and bright living room with white brick fireplace, slider to private patio, bay window with built in window seat. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining room. Modern stainless hood vent and gas stove with five burners, stainless dishwasher, and microwave. Just bring your refrigerator. Quartz counter top and subway back splash will give you that extra nudge to bring out the chef in you. Don't miss the pantry storage on your way to the direct access over sized two car garage with laundry hookups. Convenient half bath downstairs for your guests. Upstairs you will find loads of storage and two large bedrooms, each with their own vanity and large closets, that connect to tub shower combination and toilet. The main bedroom has beautiful bay window, large balcony and walk-in closet. ceiling fans and central heat and air for year round comfort. Don't miss the pool and spa situated right across from your unit. Lots of guest parking. Easy access to Huntington shopping center at Mayflower and Huntington. Trash and water and gardener is included. No smoking. Call Kathleen 626-215-7757

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 W Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
540 W Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 540 W Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 540 W Foothill Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 W Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
540 W Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 W Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 540 W Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 540 W Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 540 W Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 540 W Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 W Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 W Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 540 W Foothill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 540 W Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 540 W Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 540 W Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 W Foothill Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 W Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 540 W Foothill Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
