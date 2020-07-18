540 W Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Fully remodeled townhouse with designer colors, fully upgraded from top to bottom. End unit, located furthest from Foothill, very safe, quiet and convenient. Light and bright living room with white brick fireplace, slider to private patio, bay window with built in window seat. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining room. Modern stainless hood vent and gas stove with five burners, stainless dishwasher, and microwave. Just bring your refrigerator. Quartz counter top and subway back splash will give you that extra nudge to bring out the chef in you. Don't miss the pantry storage on your way to the direct access over sized two car garage with laundry hookups. Convenient half bath downstairs for your guests. Upstairs you will find loads of storage and two large bedrooms, each with their own vanity and large closets, that connect to tub shower combination and toilet. The main bedroom has beautiful bay window, large balcony and walk-in closet. ceiling fans and central heat and air for year round comfort. Don't miss the pool and spa situated right across from your unit. Lots of guest parking. Easy access to Huntington shopping center at Mayflower and Huntington. Trash and water and gardener is included. No smoking. Call Kathleen 626-215-7757