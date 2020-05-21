All apartments in Monrovia
Location

523 Falling Leaf Alley, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
This modern single-street-level condominium, located in the Colorado Commons, is in the heart of Downtown Monrovia. It offers tall ceilings and an open floor plan. The front door leads to a bright living room. The open and inviting kitchen features rich wood cabinets, granite countertops, convenient pantry, stainless steel kitchen appliances including a microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. The spacious bathroom offers dual sinks, granite countertops and a bathtub with shower. The comfortable bedroom offers a deep walk-in closet. Cental A/C. A separate in-unit laundry room. The subterranean secured parking has two assigned spaces and an elevator to the ground level. The community has an inviting gathering area with ample seating, a bubbling fountain and a barbeque area. Centrally located, within walking distance to a great selection of restaurants, a movie theater, stores, and only a short drive to the Monrovia Light Rail Station. Furniture and appliances are included in the lease, but can be removed as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Falling Leaf have any available units?
523 Falling Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 523 Falling Leaf have?
Some of 523 Falling Leaf's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Falling Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
523 Falling Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Falling Leaf pet-friendly?
No, 523 Falling Leaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 523 Falling Leaf offer parking?
Yes, 523 Falling Leaf offers parking.
Does 523 Falling Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Falling Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Falling Leaf have a pool?
No, 523 Falling Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 523 Falling Leaf have accessible units?
No, 523 Falling Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Falling Leaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Falling Leaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Falling Leaf have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 Falling Leaf has units with air conditioning.

