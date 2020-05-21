523 Falling Leaf

Amenities
This modern single-street-level condominium, located in the Colorado Commons, is in the heart of Downtown Monrovia. It offers tall ceilings and an open floor plan. The front door leads to a bright living room. The open and inviting kitchen features rich wood cabinets, granite countertops, convenient pantry, stainless steel kitchen appliances including a microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. The spacious bathroom offers dual sinks, granite countertops and a bathtub with shower. The comfortable bedroom offers a deep walk-in closet. Cental A/C. A separate in-unit laundry room. The subterranean secured parking has two assigned spaces and an elevator to the ground level. The community has an inviting gathering area with ample seating, a bubbling fountain and a barbeque area. Centrally located, within walking distance to a great selection of restaurants, a movie theater, stores, and only a short drive to the Monrovia Light Rail Station. Furniture and appliances are included in the lease, but can be removed as well.