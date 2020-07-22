All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 439 W. Walnut Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
439 W. Walnut Ave
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:27 PM

439 W. Walnut Ave

439 West Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

439 West Walnut Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom duplex in great neighborhood - Sweet 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex in very nice established Monrovia neighborhood. This unit has a great floor plan and has recently been remodeled. Freshly painted with beautifully restored hardwood floors. There is new tile in kitchen and bathroom. Brand new window blinds on large windows. Sunshine streams in making the home bright and welcoming. There is central AC and new ceiling fan/light in living room.The kitchen is spacious with overhead lighting, granite counter tops, double stainless steel sink, gas stove, eating area and lots of cabinets.
Good sized, bright bedrooms with overhead lighting and large closets. Bathroom with tub and shower head.
Large linen closet in hallway.
The living room is very inviting with its gorgeous wood floor and beautiful overhead fan. There's room for a large sofa and other furnishings.
Also included is a huge 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook ups. Fenced side yard is very private.
Gardner comes with the property.
Don't miss out on this rare Monrovia rental. Very close to schools, Olive park, downtown and freeway.
1 pet may be accepted with additional deposit upon approval. No smoking of any kind. Must have good credit and no evictions.

Contact Lysa Gresalfi
Broker # 01705185
show contact info

We follow all fair housing laws.

(RLNE5295404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 W. Walnut Ave have any available units?
439 W. Walnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 439 W. Walnut Ave have?
Some of 439 W. Walnut Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 W. Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
439 W. Walnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 W. Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 W. Walnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 439 W. Walnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 439 W. Walnut Ave offers parking.
Does 439 W. Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 W. Walnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 W. Walnut Ave have a pool?
No, 439 W. Walnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 439 W. Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 439 W. Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 439 W. Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 W. Walnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 W. Walnut Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 439 W. Walnut Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMonrovia Apartments with Balconies
Monrovia Apartments with GaragesMonrovia Apartments with Parking
Monrovia Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles