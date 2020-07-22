439 W. Walnut Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom duplex in great neighborhood - Sweet 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex in very nice established Monrovia neighborhood. This unit has a great floor plan and has recently been remodeled. Freshly painted with beautifully restored hardwood floors. There is new tile in kitchen and bathroom. Brand new window blinds on large windows. Sunshine streams in making the home bright and welcoming. There is central AC and new ceiling fan/light in living room.The kitchen is spacious with overhead lighting, granite counter tops, double stainless steel sink, gas stove, eating area and lots of cabinets.

Good sized, bright bedrooms with overhead lighting and large closets. Bathroom with tub and shower head.

Large linen closet in hallway.

The living room is very inviting with its gorgeous wood floor and beautiful overhead fan. There's room for a large sofa and other furnishings.

Also included is a huge 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook ups. Fenced side yard is very private.

Gardner comes with the property.

Don't miss out on this rare Monrovia rental. Very close to schools, Olive park, downtown and freeway.

1 pet may be accepted with additional deposit upon approval. No smoking of any kind. Must have good credit and no evictions.



