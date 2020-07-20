367 N Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Move in Ready! Available on 4/1/2019. Charming one story home located on a tree-lined street in highly desired area of North Monrovia. Great open floor plan with abundant natural lights in all rooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops overlooks living room with brick fireplace. Central A/C and heating, tankless water heater, crown moldings, master bedroom suite, wood laminate flooring, and driveway fully lined with pavers. Washer/Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator are included. Located minutes from Old Town Monrovia and Canyon Park. No pets and landlords pay for Gardener!