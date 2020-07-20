All apartments in Monrovia
367 N Canyon Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

367 N Canyon Boulevard

367 N Canyon Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

367 N Canyon Blvd, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in Ready! Available on 4/1/2019. Charming one story home located on a tree-lined street in highly desired area of North Monrovia. Great open floor plan with abundant natural lights in all rooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops overlooks living room with brick fireplace. Central A/C and heating, tankless water heater, crown moldings, master bedroom suite, wood laminate flooring, and driveway fully lined with pavers. Washer/Dryer, Stove, and Refrigerator are included. Located minutes from Old Town Monrovia and Canyon Park. No pets and landlords pay for Gardener!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 N Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
367 N Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 367 N Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 367 N Canyon Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 N Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
367 N Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 N Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 367 N Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 367 N Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
No, 367 N Canyon Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 367 N Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 N Canyon Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 N Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 367 N Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 367 N Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 367 N Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 367 N Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 N Canyon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 N Canyon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 367 N Canyon Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
