352 N Myrtle Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Upgraded Bungalow on 1/4 Acre Lot - We are scheduling appointments for Sunday May 31st. Please contact management to reserve a time. Masks and social distancing required.

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fully upgraded house with original features, historic home walking distance to downtown Monrovia, Batchelder tiled fireplace, original hardwood floors, huge windows, fully upgraded eat-in kitchen with tons of storage, formal dining room, large front porch, central air, large beautifully landscaped backyard, avocado and fruit trees, and detached 2car garage with attached workshop. Pets considered with additional rent. Gardener included. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer included.

