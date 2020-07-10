All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 352 N Myrtle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
352 N Myrtle Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

352 N Myrtle Ave

352 North Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

352 North Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Upgraded Bungalow on 1/4 Acre Lot - We are scheduling appointments for Sunday May 31st. Please contact management to reserve a time. Masks and social distancing required.
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fully upgraded house with original features, historic home walking distance to downtown Monrovia, Batchelder tiled fireplace, original hardwood floors, huge windows, fully upgraded eat-in kitchen with tons of storage, formal dining room, large front porch, central air, large beautifully landscaped backyard, avocado and fruit trees, and detached 2car garage with attached workshop. Pets considered with additional rent. Gardener included. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer included.
Apply online at TLCREFS.COM.

(RLNE5811166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 N Myrtle Ave have any available units?
352 N Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 352 N Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 352 N Myrtle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 N Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
352 N Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 N Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 N Myrtle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 352 N Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 352 N Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 352 N Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 N Myrtle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 N Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 352 N Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 352 N Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 352 N Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 352 N Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 N Myrtle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 352 N Myrtle Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 352 N Myrtle Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 1 BedroomsMonrovia 2 Bedrooms
Monrovia Apartments with ParkingMonrovia Pet Friendly Places
Monrovia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles