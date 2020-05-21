All apartments in Monrovia
309 W Olive Avenue
309 W Olive Avenue

309 West Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

309 West Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely detached back unit of a duplex. New floor in Living Room and Bedroom. Private yard with patio. Individual laundry room with hookups in yard. Security gate. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 W Olive Avenue have any available units?
309 W Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
Is 309 W Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
309 W Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 W Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 309 W Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 309 W Olive Avenue offer parking?
No, 309 W Olive Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 309 W Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 W Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 W Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 309 W Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 309 W Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 309 W Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 309 W Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 W Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 W Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 W Olive Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
