Monrovia, CA
275 Stedman
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

275 Stedman

275 Stedman Place · No Longer Available
Location

275 Stedman Place, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Beautiful Monrovia home - North of Foothill Blvd Cozy Monrovia Home! Beautiful light filled home with Huge back yard and fruit trees. Features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. California Basement. Backyard Patio with Outdoor Furniture to entertain in the beautiful backyard.Charming mantle with built in shelves around fireplace Plush new carpeting. Hardwood flooring in dining room.

*Fertig & Gordon provides excellent "old-fashioned customer service", as well as convenient online Tenant Portals where tenants can track payments and make on-line maintenance request.

Amenities
*detached one car garage
*washer/dryer
*stove
*oven
*refrigerator
*central AC/Heat

Call or text to schedule a viewing (626) 833-8921

(RLNE4601357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Stedman have any available units?
275 Stedman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 275 Stedman have?
Some of 275 Stedman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Stedman currently offering any rent specials?
275 Stedman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Stedman pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 Stedman is pet friendly.
Does 275 Stedman offer parking?
Yes, 275 Stedman does offer parking.
Does 275 Stedman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Stedman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Stedman have a pool?
No, 275 Stedman does not have a pool.
Does 275 Stedman have accessible units?
No, 275 Stedman does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Stedman have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Stedman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Stedman have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 275 Stedman has units with air conditioning.
