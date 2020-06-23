275 Stedman

Amenities
Charming Beautiful Monrovia home - North of Foothill Blvd Cozy Monrovia Home! Beautiful light filled home with Huge back yard and fruit trees. Features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. California Basement. Backyard Patio with Outdoor Furniture to entertain in the beautiful backyard.Charming mantle with built in shelves around fireplace Plush new carpeting. Hardwood flooring in dining room.
*Fertig & Gordon provides excellent "old-fashioned customer service", as well as convenient online Tenant Portals where tenants can track payments and make on-line maintenance request.
*detached one car garage
*washer/dryer
*stove
*oven
*refrigerator
*central AC/Heat
Call or text to schedule a viewing (626) 833-8921
