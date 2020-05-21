1122 E Lemon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Gorgeous Quality custom built 5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms 3986 sq ft plus 660 sq ft guest house, Mediterranean style home sprawling on over 15,994 sq ft lot located in a nice quiet neighborhood adjacent to Bradbury City. Gorgeous courtyard front entrance with floral design rod iron gate. Elegant double door front entrance leads to a grand foyer. Open formal living room with a stone fireplace and arched windows with wood shutter and blinds, overlooking the beautiful landscaping. Downstairs bedrooms with the french doors open to a private courtyard patio. Formal dining room with chandelier Spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central island, a sizable breakfast counter, walk-in pantry, and garden window overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard. Large family room with sliding door open to a covered patio with sitting area and built-in BBQ counter overlooking the amazing backyard and swimming pool. 3 suites and bonus area upstairs. Large master suite with stone fireplace, private balcony, his and her walk-in closets, double sink, jacuzzi bath and an oversized sauna shower. 2 other suites with built-in bookshelves and desk, walk-in closets and private balconies. Oversized garage. Saltwater swimming pool, spa, golf putting green area, professional design landscaping and a two rooms guest house. Enjoy the resort style California living.