All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 1122 E Lemon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
1122 E Lemon Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

1122 E Lemon Avenue

1122 East Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1122 East Lemon Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Gorgeous Quality custom built 5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms 3986 sq ft plus 660 sq ft guest house, Mediterranean style home sprawling on over 15,994 sq ft lot located in a nice quiet neighborhood adjacent to Bradbury City. Gorgeous courtyard front entrance with floral design rod iron gate. Elegant double door front entrance leads to a grand foyer. Open formal living room with a stone fireplace and arched windows with wood shutter and blinds, overlooking the beautiful landscaping. Downstairs bedrooms with the french doors open to a private courtyard patio. Formal dining room with chandelier Spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central island, a sizable breakfast counter, walk-in pantry, and garden window overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard. Large family room with sliding door open to a covered patio with sitting area and built-in BBQ counter overlooking the amazing backyard and swimming pool. 3 suites and bonus area upstairs. Large master suite with stone fireplace, private balcony, his and her walk-in closets, double sink, jacuzzi bath and an oversized sauna shower. 2 other suites with built-in bookshelves and desk, walk-in closets and private balconies. Oversized garage. Saltwater swimming pool, spa, golf putting green area, professional design landscaping and a two rooms guest house. Enjoy the resort style California living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 E Lemon Avenue have any available units?
1122 E Lemon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 1122 E Lemon Avenue have?
Some of 1122 E Lemon Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 E Lemon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1122 E Lemon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 E Lemon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1122 E Lemon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 1122 E Lemon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1122 E Lemon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1122 E Lemon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 E Lemon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 E Lemon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1122 E Lemon Avenue has a pool.
Does 1122 E Lemon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1122 E Lemon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 E Lemon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 E Lemon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 E Lemon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 E Lemon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 1 BedroomsMonrovia 2 Bedrooms
Monrovia Apartments with ParkingMonrovia Pet Friendly Places
Monrovia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles