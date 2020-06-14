/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM
59 Furnished Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Midtown
67 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1622 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec32257e8b9bc3ab69979f7 + Welcoming great room + Each room has its own bathroom + Big Master bedroom + Furnished home (couch, dinnin g table etc..
Results within 1 mile of Milpitas
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Milpitas
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
$
76 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,323
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,698
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1126 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown San Jose
25 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,112
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown San Jose
34 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,290
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown San Jose
15 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
35 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool and hydro-massage spa, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Garden Alameda
23 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,739
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,244
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,028
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Toyon
4 Units Available
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,304
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
350 North 2nd Street
350 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,490
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**** FULLY FURNISHED **** (Unfurnished option available) In the heart of downtown SJ minutes from the SJ Intl Airport, this spacious & fully furnished condo is within walking distance to neighboring Japantown restaurants, bars, and sights and short
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Commodore
1 Unit Available
1934 Wave Place
1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
*** ROOM 4 RENT - SAN JOSE FOOTHILLS - nice room with hwd floors - ****** This is a ROOM 4 RENT only. Not the whole house ****** San Jose - East Foothills Details: ROOM for rent in a nice spacious home with a private yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
368 North 4th Street APT 5
368 North 4th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
836 N 12th St
836 North 12th Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Large 100% furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath EZ parking - Property Id: 299363 This lovely house has been created to meet the highest standards of modern family living.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
397 N 11th St HOUSE
397 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1100 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Modern Furnished Luxury Home with A/C Downtown SJ - Property Id: 278486 Fully Furnished Gorgeous Downtown SJ home in the heart of Silicon Valley Completely move-in ready Very safe area Open design with hardwood floors and tons of
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
997 E Julian St Master Bedroom
997 East Julian Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Unit Master Bedroom Available 07/01/20 Master bedroom with private bathroom near SJSU - Property Id: 274603 ***** Rent: $1490 private or $800 per person for two roommates This is a master bedroom with private bathroom in a single-family house.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
376 North 20th Street
376 North 20th Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thunderbird
1 Unit Available
214 Sedona Place
214 Sedona Place, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2104 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Townsend
1 Unit Available
1488 Chavez Way
1488 Chavez Way, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1797 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Cedarville-Giannotta
1 Unit Available
602 Cedarville Ln
602 Cedarville Lane, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1522 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Similar Pages
Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilpitas 3 BedroomsMilpitas Accessible ApartmentsMilpitas Apartments under $2,200
Milpitas Apartments with BalconyMilpitas Apartments with GarageMilpitas Apartments with GymMilpitas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilpitas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMilpitas Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA