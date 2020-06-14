Apartment List
/
CA
/
milpitas
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

216 Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milpitas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
East Industrial
17 Units Available
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1303 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Midtown
67 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
275 Rodrigues Avenue
275 Rodrigues Avenue, Milpitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2001 sqft
275 Rodrigues Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bed/3 Bath Home in Milpitas, $4900/mo, Available July 1 - You dont want to miss this opportunity to rent this beautiful, recently renovated, home in Milpitas.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1660 Delano St
1660 Delano St, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Location: Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon).

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
700 South Abel Street Unit 400
700 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035
947 Erie Circle, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1459 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68b47cf77bf727f9ee2ef Fantastic lake facing home in the highly desirable Hidden lake Villages Community in Milpitas with CURTNER elementary.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035
482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eb33e0b24f6725e9eee6edc Beautiful one story single family home for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
458 Holly Way
458 Holly Way, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1280 sqft
The property is open for MULTI FAMILY application. Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 20, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Sunnyhills
1 Unit Available
111 Jacklin Cir
111 Jacklin Circle, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Milpitas
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
River Oaks
78 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,193
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,307
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,231
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
268 Fountain Grass Ter
268 Fountain Grass Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
Don't miss out on this great special!! $200.00 off first month's rent !! $3,100/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2008 Sq Footage: 1,300 sqft.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrill
1 Unit Available
2086 Lockwood Drive
2086 Lockwood Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1629 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364 Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st,2020.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132
1906 Queen Mary Court, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1176 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edff74f48de136c05efc33d 3 Bed 2 Bath townhouse in Berryessa foothills in San Jose, bordering Milpitas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
49000 Woodgrove Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1670 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed001249706793500017441 1. Highly sought after Warmsprings neighborhood with 9/10 rated Fremont public schools nearby. 2.
Results within 5 miles of Milpitas
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
34 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool and hydro-massage spa, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
30 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,889
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Garden Alameda
20 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,312
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,397
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Industrial
17 Units Available
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,163
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
19 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,028
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
76 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Milpitas, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milpitas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilpitas 3 BedroomsMilpitas Accessible ApartmentsMilpitas Apartments under $2,200
Milpitas Apartments with BalconyMilpitas Apartments with GarageMilpitas Apartments with GymMilpitas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilpitas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMilpitas Apartments with Parking
Milpitas Apartments with PoolMilpitas Apartments with Washer-DryerMilpitas Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilpitas Furnished ApartmentsMilpitas Pet Friendly PlacesMilpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco