770 Luz Del Sol Loop

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Open house on June 20 and June 21 from 930 AM to 4 PM - Only one family or co-renters are allowed at a time.



Only showing through appointments.

June 19th and following days - 9:30 AM to 430 PM



Please check on available slots.



No Pets

Spacious End-unit Townhome in a gated community.

Open floorplan. Bright & airy.

Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets & marble floor.

Master suite with vaulted ceiling.

Walk-in closets in both bed rooms.

A bonus room can be used as office. A balcony with beautiful view. 2 car side-by-side garage. Community pool, SPA & clubhouse. Adjacent to 6 acres of park with tennis courts, basketball courts, BBQ areas, & playgrounds.

Good schools: Zanker Elem, Rancho Middle, Milpitas High.

Easy access to freeways & light rail.

Near Great Mall & future Bart station