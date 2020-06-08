All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

770 Luz Del Sol Loop

770 Luz Del Sol Loop · (650) 521-3565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 Luz Del Sol Loop, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Open house on June 20 and June 21 from 930 AM to 4 PM - Only one family or co-renters are allowed at a time.

Only showing through appointments.
June 19th and following days - 9:30 AM to 430 PM

Please check on available slots.

No Pets
Spacious End-unit Townhome in a gated community.
Open floorplan. Bright & airy.
Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets & marble floor.
Master suite with vaulted ceiling.
Walk-in closets in both bed rooms.
A bonus room can be used as office. A balcony with beautiful view. 2 car side-by-side garage. Community pool, SPA & clubhouse. Adjacent to 6 acres of park with tennis courts, basketball courts, BBQ areas, & playgrounds.
Good schools: Zanker Elem, Rancho Middle, Milpitas High.
Easy access to freeways & light rail.
Near Great Mall & future Bart station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Luz Del Sol Loop have any available units?
770 Luz Del Sol Loop has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 770 Luz Del Sol Loop have?
Some of 770 Luz Del Sol Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Luz Del Sol Loop currently offering any rent specials?
770 Luz Del Sol Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Luz Del Sol Loop pet-friendly?
No, 770 Luz Del Sol Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 770 Luz Del Sol Loop offer parking?
Yes, 770 Luz Del Sol Loop does offer parking.
Does 770 Luz Del Sol Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Luz Del Sol Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Luz Del Sol Loop have a pool?
Yes, 770 Luz Del Sol Loop has a pool.
Does 770 Luz Del Sol Loop have accessible units?
No, 770 Luz Del Sol Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Luz Del Sol Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 Luz Del Sol Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Luz Del Sol Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 770 Luz Del Sol Loop has units with air conditioning.
