770 Luz Del Sol Loop

Amenities
Open house on June 20 and June 21 from 930 AM to 4 PM - Only one family or co-renters are allowed at a time.
Only showing through appointments.
June 19th and following days - 9:30 AM to 430 PM
Please check on available slots.
No Pets
Spacious End-unit Townhome in a gated community.
Open floorplan. Bright & airy.
Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets & marble floor.
Master suite with vaulted ceiling.
Walk-in closets in both bed rooms.
A bonus room can be used as office. A balcony with beautiful view. 2 car side-by-side garage. Community pool, SPA & clubhouse. Adjacent to 6 acres of park with tennis courts, basketball courts, BBQ areas, & playgrounds.
Good schools: Zanker Elem, Rancho Middle, Milpitas High.
Easy access to freeways & light rail.
Near Great Mall & future Bart station