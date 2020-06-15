309 Barcelona Dr

Amenities
Private room share BA w/one person - Property Id: 211573
Cozy room is in a Prime Location next to the Bart and Cal train station. Easy access to SFO, downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Walking distance to Millbrae downtown, which have grocery store and restaurants, coffee shop, bakery store etc. Close up biotech companies. Perfect location! Free parking available. The room are new remodeling. Home features 1 bedroom with 1 share full bathroom, living space, gourmet kitchen and spacious backyard are shared with other guests.
No Pets Allowed
