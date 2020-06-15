309 Barcelona Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking coffee bar microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Private room share BA w/one person - Property Id: 211573



Cozy room is in a Prime Location next to the Bart and Cal train station. Easy access to SFO, downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Walking distance to Millbrae downtown, which have grocery store and restaurants, coffee shop, bakery store etc. Close up biotech companies. Perfect location! Free parking available. The room are new remodeling. Home features 1 bedroom with 1 share full bathroom, living space, gourmet kitchen and spacious backyard are shared with other guests.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211573

Property Id 211573



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5857293)