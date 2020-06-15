All apartments in Millbrae
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

309 Barcelona Dr

309 Barcelona Drive · (415) 361-9782
Location

309 Barcelona Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
coffee bar
microwave
furnished
Private room share BA w/one person - Property Id: 211573

Cozy room is in a Prime Location next to the Bart and Cal train station. Easy access to SFO, downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Walking distance to Millbrae downtown, which have grocery store and restaurants, coffee shop, bakery store etc. Close up biotech companies. Perfect location! Free parking available. The room are new remodeling. Home features 1 bedroom with 1 share full bathroom, living space, gourmet kitchen and spacious backyard are shared with other guests.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Barcelona Dr have any available units?
309 Barcelona Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 Barcelona Dr have?
Some of 309 Barcelona Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Barcelona Dr currently offering any rent specials?
309 Barcelona Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Barcelona Dr pet-friendly?
No, 309 Barcelona Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millbrae.
Does 309 Barcelona Dr offer parking?
Yes, 309 Barcelona Dr does offer parking.
Does 309 Barcelona Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Barcelona Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Barcelona Dr have a pool?
No, 309 Barcelona Dr does not have a pool.
Does 309 Barcelona Dr have accessible units?
No, 309 Barcelona Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Barcelona Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Barcelona Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Barcelona Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Barcelona Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
