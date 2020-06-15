All apartments in Millbrae
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030

1255 Millbrae Avenue · (650) 463-9203
Location

1255 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed689e0cf77bf727f9ee2db Private, gated and secured driveway leads to an absolutely stunning Mediterranean Architectural Home featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms situated on a private and secluded knoll top parcel manicured to the finest estate detail in Mills Estate, Millbrae. Constructed in 2001, by a local architect this large-format home has everything you need for a modern lifestyle in elegance. Top of the line finishes and construction boasts high ceilings, oak hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample space to cook adjacent to the dining room. A well thought out floor plan accentuates the modern style.
Constructed in 2001
4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
Three Car detached garage
Separate Studio Office + Bathroom Adjacent the 3 Car Garage Away From The Main Residence.
Secured and Gated Driveway with Plenty of on-site parking
2,470 Sq Ft.
12,974 Large and Serene Lot with abundant privacyExpansive Rounded Exterior Balcony with 180 degrees just off the main living area and Master Bedroom Suite and encompass the rear of the property as the heart of the home in a gentrified and European splash of outdoor living- perfect for entertaining - Romeo and Juliet Views overlooking spectacular San Francisco Bay from the Master Suite. Bluewater views, Sunshine, and Peaceful Privacy in the San Francisco Bay's Premiere suburb with award-winning schools and access to the Millbrae Bart Station and SFO just minutes away. San Francisco is a 15-20 minute drive away from this popular location. Access to Major Highways, HWY 280, or HWY 101 is just 5 minutes away for your commute to either San Francisco or the South Bay.
Millbrae is well known for it's award-winning elementary, middle, and high school as well as it's the easy locale to San Francisco and Access to Mass Transit.

http
m1255.com (for more photos and panoramas)

Contact Agent Edward Curley

(RLNE5841145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 have any available units?
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 have?
Some of 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millbrae.
Does 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 does offer parking.
Does 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 have a pool?
No, 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 have accessible units?
No, 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030 does not have units with air conditioning.
