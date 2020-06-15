1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed689e0cf77bf727f9ee2db Private, gated and secured driveway leads to an absolutely stunning Mediterranean Architectural Home featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms situated on a private and secluded knoll top parcel manicured to the finest estate detail in Mills Estate, Millbrae. Constructed in 2001, by a local architect this large-format home has everything you need for a modern lifestyle in elegance. Top of the line finishes and construction boasts high ceilings, oak hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample space to cook adjacent to the dining room. A well thought out floor plan accentuates the modern style.

Constructed in 2001

4 Bedrooms

3 Bathrooms

Three Car detached garage

Separate Studio Office + Bathroom Adjacent the 3 Car Garage Away From The Main Residence.

Secured and Gated Driveway with Plenty of on-site parking

2,470 Sq Ft.

12,974 Large and Serene Lot with abundant privacyExpansive Rounded Exterior Balcony with 180 degrees just off the main living area and Master Bedroom Suite and encompass the rear of the property as the heart of the home in a gentrified and European splash of outdoor living- perfect for entertaining - Romeo and Juliet Views overlooking spectacular San Francisco Bay from the Master Suite. Bluewater views, Sunshine, and Peaceful Privacy in the San Francisco Bay's Premiere suburb with award-winning schools and access to the Millbrae Bart Station and SFO just minutes away. San Francisco is a 15-20 minute drive away from this popular location. Access to Major Highways, HWY 280, or HWY 101 is just 5 minutes away for your commute to either San Francisco or the South Bay.

Millbrae is well known for it's award-winning elementary, middle, and high school as well as it's the easy locale to San Francisco and Access to Mass Transit.



