Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

445 E Blithedale Ave

445 East Blithedale Avenue · (415) 455-1380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer. Beautifully landscaped back yard with large deck ideal for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and transportation. 1 car garage plus driveway parking and ample street parking. Small pets may be approved with increased deposit. No Smoking. Renter's Insurance is required. Available now!

For additional information or to make an appointment to view the inside, please call or text Shannon at 415-455-1380 or email at shannon@prandiprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 E Blithedale Ave have any available units?
445 E Blithedale Ave has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 445 E Blithedale Ave have?
Some of 445 E Blithedale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 E Blithedale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
445 E Blithedale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 E Blithedale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 E Blithedale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 445 E Blithedale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 445 E Blithedale Ave does offer parking.
Does 445 E Blithedale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 E Blithedale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 E Blithedale Ave have a pool?
No, 445 E Blithedale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 445 E Blithedale Ave have accessible units?
No, 445 E Blithedale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 445 E Blithedale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 E Blithedale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 E Blithedale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 E Blithedale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
