445 E Blithedale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer. Beautifully landscaped back yard with large deck ideal for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and transportation. 1 car garage plus driveway parking and ample street parking. Small pets may be approved with increased deposit. No Smoking. Renter's Insurance is required. Available now!



For additional information or to make an appointment to view the inside, please call or text Shannon at 415-455-1380 or email at shannon@prandiprop.com