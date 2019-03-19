All apartments in Midway City
Midway City, CA
14581 NEWLAND
14581 NEWLAND

14581 Newland Street · No Longer Available
14581 Newland Street, Midway City, CA 92655
Westminster

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
parking
garage
new construction
LUXURY BRAND-NEW HOME. ARCHITECTURALLY AND PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL. CLOSE TO WESTMINSTER. 2 BEDROOMS ON TOP FLOOR AND AND ONE BEDROOM ON BOTTOM FLOOR. 2 FULL BATHROOMS. ONE ON TOP FLOOR AND ONE ON BOTTOM FLOOR. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND EXTRA LONG DRIVEWAY AND PARKING AREA FOR UP TO FIVE CARS. HOME IS DETACHED. TOP OF THE LINE SAMSUNG OVEN. CONTEMPORARY APPLIANCES AND LOOK. SPARKLING WHITE AND GREY DECOR. BALCONY AND FRONT PORCH. CENTRAL A/C AND HEAT.
HURRY AND MOVE IN BEFORE LUNAR NEW YEAR.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14581 NEWLAND have any available units?
14581 NEWLAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midway City, CA.
What amenities does 14581 NEWLAND have?
Some of 14581 NEWLAND's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14581 NEWLAND currently offering any rent specials?
14581 NEWLAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14581 NEWLAND pet-friendly?
No, 14581 NEWLAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midway City.
Does 14581 NEWLAND offer parking?
Yes, 14581 NEWLAND offers parking.
Does 14581 NEWLAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14581 NEWLAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14581 NEWLAND have a pool?
No, 14581 NEWLAND does not have a pool.
Does 14581 NEWLAND have accessible units?
No, 14581 NEWLAND does not have accessible units.
Does 14581 NEWLAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 14581 NEWLAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14581 NEWLAND have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14581 NEWLAND has units with air conditioning.
