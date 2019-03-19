14581 NEWLAND

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage new construction

LUXURY BRAND-NEW HOME. ARCHITECTURALLY AND PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL. CLOSE TO WESTMINSTER. 2 BEDROOMS ON TOP FLOOR AND AND ONE BEDROOM ON BOTTOM FLOOR. 2 FULL BATHROOMS. ONE ON TOP FLOOR AND ONE ON BOTTOM FLOOR. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND EXTRA LONG DRIVEWAY AND PARKING AREA FOR UP TO FIVE CARS. HOME IS DETACHED. TOP OF THE LINE SAMSUNG OVEN. CONTEMPORARY APPLIANCES AND LOOK. SPARKLING WHITE AND GREY DECOR. BALCONY AND FRONT PORCH. CENTRAL A/C AND HEAT.

HURRY AND MOVE IN BEFORE LUNAR NEW YEAR.