Meadowbrook, CA
27250 Peach Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:57 PM

27250 Peach Street

27250 Peach Street · (951) 552-0068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

27250 Peach Street, Meadowbrook, CA 92570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
LIKE NEW POOL & SPA HOME WITH VIEWS! This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story, manufactured home is approx. 2,000 sq/ft and sits on approx. 2 acres in Perris (Meadowbrook area approx. 7 mins to Lake Elsinore Costco/Lowe's center). This home has many new upgrades, including new interior & exterior paint (front patio railing is now white and looks amazing!), new roofing, new kitchen cabinets & counter tops, new lighting, new ceiling fans, new flooring throughout, crown molding, and remodeled bathrooms. The HUGE Master bedroom suite has a great view of the pool & patio area. This large room can have it's own living room area & has a walk in closet. The room next to the master is large and has a walk in closet across the hall. The other 2 rooms are at the other end of the home and one is set up as an office (can be 4th bedroom) and the other has mirrored wardrobe doors. There is no garage, but it does have a large parking area perfect for your potential covered parking. This home also has a large storage room and covered carport area off the back of the home (a small car can fit) and a large front patio perfect for afternoon sunsets. The custom, sparkling, pool and spa area has a large patio cover READY FOR SUMMER FUN and just waiting for you BBQ and Patio Set! The entrance to the lot is gated and has a long driveway. It provides great privacy and the lot has RV/Boat/Trailer Parking and hookups for dumping after camping trips. There is so much to this property...A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27250 Peach Street have any available units?
27250 Peach Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27250 Peach Street have?
Some of 27250 Peach Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27250 Peach Street currently offering any rent specials?
27250 Peach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27250 Peach Street pet-friendly?
No, 27250 Peach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadowbrook.
Does 27250 Peach Street offer parking?
Yes, 27250 Peach Street offers parking.
Does 27250 Peach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27250 Peach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27250 Peach Street have a pool?
Yes, 27250 Peach Street has a pool.
Does 27250 Peach Street have accessible units?
No, 27250 Peach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27250 Peach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27250 Peach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27250 Peach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 27250 Peach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
