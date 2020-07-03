27250 Peach Street

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

LIKE NEW POOL & SPA HOME WITH VIEWS! This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story, manufactured home is approx. 2,000 sq/ft and sits on approx. 2 acres in Perris (Meadowbrook area approx. 7 mins to Lake Elsinore Costco/Lowe's center). This home has many new upgrades, including new interior & exterior paint (front patio railing is now white and looks amazing!), new roofing, new kitchen cabinets & counter tops, new lighting, new ceiling fans, new flooring throughout, crown molding, and remodeled bathrooms. The HUGE Master bedroom suite has a great view of the pool & patio area. This large room can have it's own living room area & has a walk in closet. The room next to the master is large and has a walk in closet across the hall. The other 2 rooms are at the other end of the home and one is set up as an office (can be 4th bedroom) and the other has mirrored wardrobe doors. There is no garage, but it does have a large parking area perfect for your potential covered parking. This home also has a large storage room and covered carport area off the back of the home (a small car can fit) and a large front patio perfect for afternoon sunsets. The custom, sparkling, pool and spa area has a large patio cover READY FOR SUMMER FUN and just waiting for you BBQ and Patio Set! The entrance to the lot is gated and has a long driveway. It provides great privacy and the lot has RV/Boat/Trailer Parking and hookups for dumping after camping trips. There is so much to this property...A MUST SEE!