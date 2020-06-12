/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM
232 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Almond Grove
6 Units Available
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1071 sqft
Apartment community with many trees, hot tub, pool, gym and covered parking. 1-2 bedroom units have granite counters, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Two-block walk to downtown Los Gatos.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Almond Grove
1 Unit Available
208 Tait Ave
208 Tait Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
720 sqft
208 Tait Ave Available 07/01/20 Downtown Los Gatos, Almond Grove Cottage - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath 720 square foot single family home is located in the sought after Almond Grove Historical District.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3
120 Oak Rim Way, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1040 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
948 WELDWOOD CT #3
948 Weldwood Court, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
975 sqft
948 WELDWOOD CT #3 Available 06/14/20 UPSTAIRS UNIT IN LOS GATOS Area near El Camino Hospital, & Netfilx's - Apartment Type: Upstairs Apartment with detached one car carport Address: 948 Weldwood Ct, Unit 3, Los Gatos, Ca 95032 Location: Close to
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
203 Escobar Ave
203 Escobar Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1054 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc.
Results within 1 mile of Los Gatos
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Farnam
7 Units Available
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Noddin
1 Unit Available
5741 Clematis Dr
5741 Clematis Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly remodeled and spacious 900 square feet unit located in the excellent neighborhood Cambrian Park in San Jose. This modern and spacious unit is professionally designed to be a great fit for both families, and business travelers.
Results within 5 miles of Los Gatos
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Blossom Valley
16 Units Available
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1064 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Loma Linda
45 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Calvert
15 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1083 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Union
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Blackford
105 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
31 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Campbell
14 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1064 sqft
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
42 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
City Center
10 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
City Center
10 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Calabazas North
13 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northlake
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Similar Pages
Los Gatos 1 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLos Gatos 3 BedroomsLos Gatos Accessible ApartmentsLos Gatos Apartments with Balcony
Los Gatos Apartments with GarageLos Gatos Apartments with GymLos Gatos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLos Gatos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLos Gatos Apartments with ParkingLos Gatos Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CA