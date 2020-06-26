5411 Tyrone Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07abf02026 ---- This property has what you need. It is a 1,565-square-foot condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open living/dining area is light-filled and spacious. The private balcony is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests. The dainty kitchen is equipped with white appliances, such as a microwave oven, a stove, an oven, and a fridge. It also has lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets for storage. Both bedrooms are bright, nicely sized, and have good closet space. One of the bathrooms features an oversized single vanity and a large shower and tub combo. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Assigned Covered Parking Bathtub Central Ac Parking Pool Stove Washer/Dryer In Building