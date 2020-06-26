All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5411 Tyrone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07abf02026 ---- This property has what you need. It is a 1,565-square-foot condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open living/dining area is light-filled and spacious. The private balcony is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests. The dainty kitchen is equipped with white appliances, such as a microwave oven, a stove, an oven, and a fridge. It also has lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets for storage. Both bedrooms are bright, nicely sized, and have good closet space. One of the bathrooms features an oversized single vanity and a large shower and tub combo. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Assigned Covered Parking Bathtub Central Ac Parking Pool Stove Washer/Dryer In Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Tyrone Ave have any available units?
5411 Tyrone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 Tyrone Ave have?
Some of 5411 Tyrone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Tyrone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Tyrone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Tyrone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5411 Tyrone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5411 Tyrone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5411 Tyrone Ave offers parking.
Does 5411 Tyrone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5411 Tyrone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Tyrone Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5411 Tyrone Ave has a pool.
Does 5411 Tyrone Ave have accessible units?
No, 5411 Tyrone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Tyrone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Tyrone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
