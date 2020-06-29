All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

514 N WINDSOR

514 North Windsor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

514 North Windsor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 N WINDSOR have any available units?
514 N WINDSOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 514 N WINDSOR currently offering any rent specials?
514 N WINDSOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 N WINDSOR pet-friendly?
No, 514 N WINDSOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 514 N WINDSOR offer parking?
Yes, 514 N WINDSOR offers parking.
Does 514 N WINDSOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 N WINDSOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 N WINDSOR have a pool?
No, 514 N WINDSOR does not have a pool.
Does 514 N WINDSOR have accessible units?
No, 514 N WINDSOR does not have accessible units.
Does 514 N WINDSOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 N WINDSOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 N WINDSOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 N WINDSOR does not have units with air conditioning.

