All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5003 Densmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5003 Densmore Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

5003 Densmore Avenue

5003 Densmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5003 Densmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have any available units?
5003 Densmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5003 Densmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Densmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Densmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue offer parking?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5003 Densmore Avenue has a pool.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College