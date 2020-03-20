Rent Calculator
5003 Densmore Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
5003 Densmore Avenue
5003 Densmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5003 Densmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have any available units?
5003 Densmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5003 Densmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Densmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Densmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue offer parking?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5003 Densmore Avenue has a pool.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5003 Densmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5003 Densmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
