Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

4959 W Melrose Hill

4959 Melrose Hill Street · (323) 445-1742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4959 Melrose Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

Looking for a Hollywood retreat in a great neighborhood. Detached guest house, built in 1996, in great condition with all the modern amenities with a historical flair. Located in the exclusive Melrose Hill HPOZ historical district of Hollywood, Cul-de-sac location, a quiet family neighborhood. Home features custom hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, dining area and family room. Great views from Hollywood Hills to west as far as visible and walking distance to Paramount studios and easy metro access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have any available units?
4959 W Melrose Hill has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4959 W Melrose Hill currently offering any rent specials?
4959 W Melrose Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4959 W Melrose Hill pet-friendly?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill offer parking?
Yes, 4959 W Melrose Hill does offer parking.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have a pool?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill does not have a pool.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have accessible units?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4959 W Melrose Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 4959 W Melrose Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 4959 W Melrose Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
