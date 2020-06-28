4039 Clayton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tastefully decorated and rehabbed back house of a detached California bungalow duplex(unfurnished). This home features a fully enclosed front yard patio with sitting area along with a private backyard accessible from the master bedroom both perfect for entertaining or to enjoy the sun. In addition, there is a bonus finished room/storage area next to the garage. Fully remodeled and upgraded with high end designer finishes and fixtures, vaulted ceilings, a functional open floor plan, and energy efficient with a tank less water heater. The chef’s delight kitchen features new high-end appliances, stainless apron sink, custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, designer tiles, contemporary fixtures, recessed lighting, stainless steel refrigerator and LG front loading washer and dryer. Enjoy the finest of Los Feliz with exceptional walk ability to an abundance of nearby restaurants, cafes and nightlife. Located within the coveted Franklin Elementary School District.