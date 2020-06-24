All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
368 North GENESEE Avenue
368 North GENESEE Avenue

368 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

368 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Light and bright upper unit,1 bedroom plus office. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors,Balcony. Walking distance to the Grove and all the shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
368 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 368 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 368 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
368 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 368 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 368 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
No, 368 North GENESEE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 368 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 North GENESEE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 368 North GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 368 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 368 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 368 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 North GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
