Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

3350 WOOD Terrace

3350 Wood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Wood Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful & private Los Feliz cottage single family home on a private u shaped street on the foothills located below Los Feliz Bl. Hardwood floors, French doors, private walled gardens & patios, built in speaker system, custom lighting and great retro kitchen w/imported commercial stove and built in fridge. Custom antique tile bath, walled & gated, small driveway, bonus space. Near grocery stores, specialty stores, Griffith park trails and restaurants. Newer A/C and heat. A special place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 WOOD Terrace have any available units?
3350 WOOD Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 WOOD Terrace have?
Some of 3350 WOOD Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 WOOD Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3350 WOOD Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 WOOD Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3350 WOOD Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3350 WOOD Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3350 WOOD Terrace offers parking.
Does 3350 WOOD Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 WOOD Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 WOOD Terrace have a pool?
No, 3350 WOOD Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3350 WOOD Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3350 WOOD Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 WOOD Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 WOOD Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
