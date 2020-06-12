3350 WOOD Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Wonderful & private Los Feliz cottage single family home on a private u shaped street on the foothills located below Los Feliz Bl. Hardwood floors, French doors, private walled gardens & patios, built in speaker system, custom lighting and great retro kitchen w/imported commercial stove and built in fridge. Custom antique tile bath, walled & gated, small driveway, bonus space. Near grocery stores, specialty stores, Griffith park trails and restaurants. Newer A/C and heat. A special place to live.