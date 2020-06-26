25 South Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291 Venice
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Live Venice Beach life! Light and Bright house! Just steps away from the ocean. Hardwood floors, Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting. Balcony off living room. Great Rooftop to enjoy entertaining and ocean views!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 S Venice Boulevard have any available units?
