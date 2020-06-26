All apartments in Los Angeles
25 S Venice Boulevard
25 S Venice Boulevard

25 South Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

25 South Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Live Venice Beach life! Light and Bright house! Just steps away from the ocean. Hardwood floors, Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting. Balcony off living room. Great Rooftop to enjoy entertaining and ocean views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 S Venice Boulevard have any available units?
25 S Venice Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 25 S Venice Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
25 S Venice Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 S Venice Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 25 S Venice Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 25 S Venice Boulevard offer parking?
No, 25 S Venice Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 25 S Venice Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 S Venice Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 S Venice Boulevard have a pool?
No, 25 S Venice Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 25 S Venice Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 25 S Venice Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 25 S Venice Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 S Venice Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 S Venice Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 S Venice Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
