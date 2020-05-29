All apartments in Los Angeles
2308 Workman St 1/4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2308 Workman St 1/4

2308 Workman St · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Workman St, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1B/1Ba blocks away from 5 fwy and local shops - Property Id: 96363

1B/1Ba Apartment $1,450/monthly
1 bedroom, living room, bathroom and walk-in closet
Pet Friendly: $30/monthly fee per pet
Utilities included: Trash and water
Deposit: $1,050
12 month lease required.

Close to 5 freeway. Walking distance of local shops and markets. Street accessible parking, free parking lot within walking distance. Close to downtown Los Angeles. Local bus routes 251, 751, 45, 83, 76, etc. located of main street Broadway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96363
Property Id 96363

(RLNE4654457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Workman St 1/4 have any available units?
2308 Workman St 1/4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Workman St 1/4 have?
Some of 2308 Workman St 1/4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Workman St 1/4 currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Workman St 1/4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Workman St 1/4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Workman St 1/4 is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Workman St 1/4 offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Workman St 1/4 does offer parking.
Does 2308 Workman St 1/4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Workman St 1/4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Workman St 1/4 have a pool?
No, 2308 Workman St 1/4 does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Workman St 1/4 have accessible units?
No, 2308 Workman St 1/4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Workman St 1/4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Workman St 1/4 does not have units with dishwashers.
