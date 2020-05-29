2308 Workman St 1/4

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets some paid utils carpet

1B/1Ba blocks away from 5 fwy and local shops - Property Id: 96363



1B/1Ba Apartment $1,450/monthly

1 bedroom, living room, bathroom and walk-in closet

Pet Friendly: $30/monthly fee per pet

Utilities included: Trash and water

Deposit: $1,050

12 month lease required.



Close to 5 freeway. Walking distance of local shops and markets. Street accessible parking, free parking lot within walking distance. Close to downtown Los Angeles. Local bus routes 251, 751, 45, 83, 76, etc. located of main street Broadway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96363

(RLNE4654457)