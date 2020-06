Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly Renovated large 1300SQFT unit filled with light and charm This 3+2 unit conveniently has its own Washer and Dryer.

2 Car parking and is located in the Best part of Los Angele, close to the freeway and shopping area.

Remarkable Unit ready for its New Tenant.