Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1833 N Normandie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1833 N Normandie Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:10 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1833 N Normandie Avenue
1833 Normandie Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1833 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A charming studio centrally located excellent condition one parking space assigned. Access to laundry in the building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have any available units?
1833 N Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1833 N Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1833 N Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 N Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1833 N Normandie Avenue offers parking.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 N Normandie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 N Normandie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College