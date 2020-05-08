All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17512 Emelita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17512 Emelita Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:58 PM

17512 Emelita Street

17512 Emelita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17512 Emelita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To see the property, please call Diana at 818-635-9583

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17512 Emelita Street have any available units?
17512 Emelita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17512 Emelita Street currently offering any rent specials?
17512 Emelita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17512 Emelita Street pet-friendly?
No, 17512 Emelita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17512 Emelita Street offer parking?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not offer parking.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have a pool?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not have a pool.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have accessible units?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College