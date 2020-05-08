Rent Calculator
17512 Emelita Street
17512 Emelita Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17512 Emelita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To see the property, please call Diana at 818-635-9583
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17512 Emelita Street have any available units?
17512 Emelita Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17512 Emelita Street currently offering any rent specials?
17512 Emelita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17512 Emelita Street pet-friendly?
No, 17512 Emelita Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17512 Emelita Street offer parking?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not offer parking.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have a pool?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not have a pool.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have accessible units?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17512 Emelita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17512 Emelita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
