1740 South HAUSER Boulevard

1740 Hauser Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Mid City
Nice studio apartment with lots of natural light. Tile flooring. One small stove and small refrigerator. Comes with one parking space. Centrally located building and close to all public transportation. Tenant occupied please give at least 48 hours notice to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
