Los Angeles, CA
1740 South HAUSER Boulevard
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1740 South HAUSER Boulevard

1740 Hauser Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Hauser Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

parking
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice studio apartment with lots of natural light. Tile flooring. One small stove and small refrigerator. Comes with one parking space. Centrally located building and close to all public transportation. Tenant occupied please give at least 48 hours notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have any available units?
1740 South HAUSER Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have?
Some of 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard's amenities include parking, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1740 South HAUSER Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 South HAUSER Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

