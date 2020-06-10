1425 Maltman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking key fob access

Chic Spanish style located in Silverlake's famous Sunset Junction corridor. This home is just one building away from Sunset Boulevard with tiny steps to the restaurants, bars, and shopping. Spacious and open floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has a full bathroom with hotel style sink area. Home includes, double entry french doors, modern security gates with keyless entries, granite countertops, central AC/Heat, inside laundry(new machines included), all new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, fixtures, and all new appliances. The building has been recently been restored/remodeled. This unit has its own front porch, doggie door with dog run plus access to the common courtyard and parking area.