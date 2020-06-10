All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

1425 Maltman Avenue

1425 Maltman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Maltman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
key fob access
Chic Spanish style located in Silverlake's famous Sunset Junction corridor. This home is just one building away from Sunset Boulevard with tiny steps to the restaurants, bars, and shopping. Spacious and open floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has a full bathroom with hotel style sink area. Home includes, double entry french doors, modern security gates with keyless entries, granite countertops, central AC/Heat, inside laundry(new machines included), all new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, fixtures, and all new appliances. The building has been recently been restored/remodeled. This unit has its own front porch, doggie door with dog run plus access to the common courtyard and parking area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Maltman Avenue have any available units?
1425 Maltman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Maltman Avenue have?
Some of 1425 Maltman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Maltman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Maltman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Maltman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Maltman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Maltman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Maltman Avenue offers parking.
Does 1425 Maltman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Maltman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Maltman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1425 Maltman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Maltman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1425 Maltman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Maltman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Maltman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

