12014 Kling Street #3

2-bed 2-bath condo in private community: - This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is ideally located in Valley Village close to the 101, 134 and 170 freeways. Located in a private gated complex close to NBC and Universal Studios, Disney and Warner Brothers, the Noho Arts District, and major shopping and entertainment destinations, you'll love the convenience of being close to the action.



This condo features new dual-pane windows and patio door, recessed lights and ceiling fans, and laminate floors. The bathrooms have been upgraded with new shower doors, sinks and fixtures. Community amenities include 2 parking spaces, a community pool, and shared laundry facilities in the complex.



Pets ok, additional fees may apply.



Tenant pays for all utilities.



LAUSD (as of April 2020): Colfax Charter Elementary, Walter Reed Middle School, North Hollywood SHS. Please confirm actual school assignments directly with the district. School finder: http://rsi.lausd.net/ResidentSchoolIdentifier/



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent. Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.



