Los Angeles, CA
12014 Kling Street #3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

12014 Kling Street #3

12014 Kling Street · (818) 233-8789 ext. 201
Location

12014 Kling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12014 Kling Street #3 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2-bed 2-bath condo in private community: - This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is ideally located in Valley Village close to the 101, 134 and 170 freeways. Located in a private gated complex close to NBC and Universal Studios, Disney and Warner Brothers, the Noho Arts District, and major shopping and entertainment destinations, you'll love the convenience of being close to the action.

This condo features new dual-pane windows and patio door, recessed lights and ceiling fans, and laminate floors. The bathrooms have been upgraded with new shower doors, sinks and fixtures. Community amenities include 2 parking spaces, a community pool, and shared laundry facilities in the complex.

Pets ok, additional fees may apply.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

LAUSD (as of April 2020): Colfax Charter Elementary, Walter Reed Middle School, North Hollywood SHS. Please confirm actual school assignments directly with the district. School finder: http://rsi.lausd.net/ResidentSchoolIdentifier/

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, along with verification of income, employment, previous residential history, and background checks for all adults over 18 years of age. Minimum income 3x rent. Security deposit is 1-2 months rent based on credit and residential history.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

If you're a rental property owner and need help finding tenants or handling the day to day issues that come with your rental property, please call us today at 818-233-8789.

(RLNE5693533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 Kling Street #3 have any available units?
12014 Kling Street #3 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12014 Kling Street #3 have?
Some of 12014 Kling Street #3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12014 Kling Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
12014 Kling Street #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 Kling Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12014 Kling Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 12014 Kling Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 12014 Kling Street #3 does offer parking.
Does 12014 Kling Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12014 Kling Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 Kling Street #3 have a pool?
Yes, 12014 Kling Street #3 has a pool.
Does 12014 Kling Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 12014 Kling Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 Kling Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12014 Kling Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
