6619 Daryn Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Property Amenities dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly tennis court

1/2 Available 05/05/19 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house in Las Virgenes School District.

Private entrance and plenty of street parking.

Kitchen has all new appliances: stove/ oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. One bedrooms with a big closet, beautiful bathroom with tank less water heater, hardwood floor; washer and drier in the unit; Central A/C.

1 or 2 small dogs are allowed! NO CATS (allergies!) Absolutely no smoking or recreation drugs. Gay friendly. Must have good credit.

Great location just a short distance away from the shopping area; Topanga Mall, AMC Movie Theater, Westfield "Village" promenade. Local Park with tennis courts just across the street and the beauty of the mountains with hiking trails. The neighborhood itself is quiet and peaceful.



