Los Angeles County, CA
6619 Daryn Drive
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

6619 Daryn Drive

6619 Daryn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6619 Daryn Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91307

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
1/2 Available 05/05/19 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house in Las Virgenes School District.
Private entrance and plenty of street parking.
Kitchen has all new appliances: stove/ oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. One bedrooms with a big closet, beautiful bathroom with tank less water heater, hardwood floor; washer and drier in the unit; Central A/C.
1 or 2 small dogs are allowed! NO CATS (allergies!) Absolutely no smoking or recreation drugs. Gay friendly. Must have good credit.
Great location just a short distance away from the shopping area; Topanga Mall, AMC Movie Theater, Westfield "Village" promenade. Local Park with tennis courts just across the street and the beauty of the mountains with hiking trails. The neighborhood itself is quiet and peaceful.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30473

(RLNE4819478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6619 Daryn Drive have any available units?
6619 Daryn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 6619 Daryn Drive have?
Some of 6619 Daryn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6619 Daryn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6619 Daryn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 Daryn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6619 Daryn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6619 Daryn Drive offer parking?
No, 6619 Daryn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6619 Daryn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6619 Daryn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 Daryn Drive have a pool?
No, 6619 Daryn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6619 Daryn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6619 Daryn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6619 Daryn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6619 Daryn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6619 Daryn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6619 Daryn Drive has units with air conditioning.
