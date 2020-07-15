46521 70th Street East

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***DUE TO COVID19, WE WILL BE SHOWING THIS HOME IN A SAFE MANNER. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL US AT 661-266-1400 TO SET UP A VIEWING***



Country living at its finest! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom 2,545 sq. ft. home, natural gas, electricity and its private water-well. High ceilings, tile floor throughout the home, Large bedrooms with wood floors, You will love the master bedroom; walk in closet, large custom master bathroom with tile floors, granite counter top, his and hers sink and a Jacuzzi style tub. Huge kitchen with granite counter-tops, kitchen sliding door leads to a large covered patio with tile floors and so much more!

Indoor laundry, 3 car garage with auto openers, fully fenced with gate remotes.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

