46521 70th Street East
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:41 PM

46521 70th Street East

46521 70th Street East · (661) 349-4999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

46521 70th Street East, Los Angeles County, CA 93535

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***DUE TO COVID19, WE WILL BE SHOWING THIS HOME IN A SAFE MANNER. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL US AT 661-266-1400 TO SET UP A VIEWING***

Country living at its finest! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom 2,545 sq. ft. home, natural gas, electricity and its private water-well. High ceilings, tile floor throughout the home, Large bedrooms with wood floors, You will love the master bedroom; walk in closet, large custom master bathroom with tile floors, granite counter top, his and hers sink and a Jacuzzi style tub. Huge kitchen with granite counter-tops, kitchen sliding door leads to a large covered patio with tile floors and so much more!
Indoor laundry, 3 car garage with auto openers, fully fenced with gate remotes.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46521 70th Street East have any available units?
46521 70th Street East has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46521 70th Street East have?
Some of 46521 70th Street East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46521 70th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
46521 70th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46521 70th Street East pet-friendly?
No, 46521 70th Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 46521 70th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 46521 70th Street East offers parking.
Does 46521 70th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46521 70th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46521 70th Street East have a pool?
No, 46521 70th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 46521 70th Street East have accessible units?
No, 46521 70th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 46521 70th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 46521 70th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46521 70th Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 46521 70th Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
