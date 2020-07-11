All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 3612 Estates Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
3612 Estates Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:00 AM

3612 Estates Lane

3612 West Estates Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3612 West Estates Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Welcome Home! Located in a quaint, charming community, this is a Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an Additional Bonus room! Perfect For a Man cave or Hobby Room. Fully remolded with all the bells & whistles. It comes with, for your convenience with a fridge, stove/oven W/ range a dishwasher as well as washer/dryer in your own laundry room. This fully remodeled end unit town home has also an attached two car garage
with nearly 1,800 square feet of living space, there is ample room to enjoy family and entertain. Also, you can enjoy the resort like features within the community. There are walkways, waterfalls, ponds, small bridges. There is a huge recreation room with a full kitchen, seating area, large TV screens, pool tables, ping pong tables, swimming pool, spa, sauna, showers and exercise room in this community. Landlord pays HOA dues.

****For More Information on Showings & Application Process Please Reach Out to Christina Or Gabby at (310) 831-0123, or text us At (310) 200-5584****

-Pets are Ok. Weight Restriction of 30lbs
-Renters Insurance Required For All New Residents Upon Lease Signing.
-Qualification s are listed on our website, please advise

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Estates Lane have any available units?
3612 Estates Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 3612 Estates Lane have?
Some of 3612 Estates Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Estates Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Estates Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Estates Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Estates Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Estates Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Estates Lane offers parking.
Does 3612 Estates Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 Estates Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Estates Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3612 Estates Lane has a pool.
Does 3612 Estates Lane have accessible units?
No, 3612 Estates Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Estates Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Estates Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3612 Estates Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3612 Estates Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons