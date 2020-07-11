3612 Estates Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna

Welcome Home! Located in a quaint, charming community, this is a Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an Additional Bonus room! Perfect For a Man cave or Hobby Room. Fully remolded with all the bells & whistles. It comes with, for your convenience with a fridge, stove/oven W/ range a dishwasher as well as washer/dryer in your own laundry room. This fully remodeled end unit town home has also an attached two car garage

with nearly 1,800 square feet of living space, there is ample room to enjoy family and entertain. Also, you can enjoy the resort like features within the community. There are walkways, waterfalls, ponds, small bridges. There is a huge recreation room with a full kitchen, seating area, large TV screens, pool tables, ping pong tables, swimming pool, spa, sauna, showers and exercise room in this community. Landlord pays HOA dues.



****For More Information on Showings & Application Process Please Reach Out to Christina Or Gabby at (310) 831-0123, or text us At (310) 200-5584****



-Pets are Ok. Weight Restriction of 30lbs

-Renters Insurance Required For All New Residents Upon Lease Signing.

-Qualification s are listed on our website, please advise