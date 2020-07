Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool hot tub tennis court

THIS BRIGHT UNIT IS LOCATED ON TOP FLOOR WITH A PRIVATE BALCONY , IT HAVE AN WINDOW AIRCONDTIONING, THE UNIT. HAD BEEN UPGRADE, INCLUDING SMOOTH CEILING, ENTRY AND KITCHEN WITH PREGO FLOORING. THE COMPLEX OFFERS GREAT AMENITIES, TENNIS COURTS, SPARKLING POOL , HOT TUB AND COMMUNITY CLUB HOUSE. THE UNIT LOCATED IN THE PALOS VERDES SCHOOL DISTRICT, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING .