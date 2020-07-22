340 S Patton Ave

Amenities
Stylish 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Property Id: 251585
Spacious kitchen with island, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Main floor entry with kitchen, living room, patio entrance, bedroom, and bathroom. Basement has a living room, bedroom, bathroom, storage, and laundry.
All utilities are included in monthley rent.
Pets are allowed with no additional deposit.
One parking spot included.
Great location, beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 baths private home for long term rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251585
Property Id 251585
(RLNE5684598)