Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane

26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 91387

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The Haas Team at Pinnacle Estate Properties presents this LARGE 5 Bedroom 3 Bath CUL DE SAC HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED FAIR OAKS RANCH. This light, bright, and open floor plan has a lot to offer. The entry way boasts 20 + foot ceilings, with plenty of windows to allow light in. This home features a large kitchen with granite counters, plenty of recessed lighting, Stainless Appliances including Refrigerator, and an island with a sink. Just off the kitchen, the butler's quarters and / or bar equipped with granite counters, lead you into the dining room and living room. There is a guest bedroom and a full bath downstairs as well. The expansive upstairs features a laundry room completely equipped with Washer and Dryer, 4 additional kid's bedrooms, and the master suite. This beautiful master suite has a very large bathroom with his / her walk in closets, and a view of your large, pool sized backyard! All of these features on the inside, with a full sized 3 car garage, patio cover, and free standing whirlpool spa outside. The new master planned community of Fair Oaks Ranch offers 2 of the best schools in Santa Clarita, great shopping and restaurants, several large parks, as well as amazing commuter friendly freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane have any available units?
26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane have?
Some of 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane has a pool.
Does 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
