26574 Oakdale Canyon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

The Haas Team at Pinnacle Estate Properties presents this LARGE 5 Bedroom 3 Bath CUL DE SAC HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED FAIR OAKS RANCH. This light, bright, and open floor plan has a lot to offer. The entry way boasts 20 + foot ceilings, with plenty of windows to allow light in. This home features a large kitchen with granite counters, plenty of recessed lighting, Stainless Appliances including Refrigerator, and an island with a sink. Just off the kitchen, the butler's quarters and / or bar equipped with granite counters, lead you into the dining room and living room. There is a guest bedroom and a full bath downstairs as well. The expansive upstairs features a laundry room completely equipped with Washer and Dryer, 4 additional kid's bedrooms, and the master suite. This beautiful master suite has a very large bathroom with his / her walk in closets, and a view of your large, pool sized backyard! All of these features on the inside, with a full sized 3 car garage, patio cover, and free standing whirlpool spa outside. The new master planned community of Fair Oaks Ranch offers 2 of the best schools in Santa Clarita, great shopping and restaurants, several large parks, as well as amazing commuter friendly freeway access.