24540 Rosette Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Luxury upgraded home in gated West Hill community, This beautiful single family home has 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms upstairs, A large loft at upstairs for family entertainment. Large kitchen with cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances with oversize island/breakfast bar, Tank less water heater and paid solar systems. Title floor downstairs and carpet upstairs. Laundry room have lots of space, fireplace in family room, 3 car garage, BBQ in backyard.

West Hill community includes pools, spas, clubhouse, BBQ area, park, playgrounds, and basketball court.

Top rated schools West Creek Academy, Rio Norte Jr. High, and Valencia High. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home.