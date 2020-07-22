All apartments in Los Angeles County
24540 Rosette Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

24540 Rosette Lane

24540 Rosette Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24540 Rosette Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury upgraded home in gated West Hill community, This beautiful single family home has 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms upstairs, A large loft at upstairs for family entertainment. Large kitchen with cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances with oversize island/breakfast bar, Tank less water heater and paid solar systems. Title floor downstairs and carpet upstairs. Laundry room have lots of space, fireplace in family room, 3 car garage, BBQ in backyard.
West Hill community includes pools, spas, clubhouse, BBQ area, park, playgrounds, and basketball court.
Top rated schools West Creek Academy, Rio Norte Jr. High, and Valencia High. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24540 Rosette Lane have any available units?
24540 Rosette Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 24540 Rosette Lane have?
Some of 24540 Rosette Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24540 Rosette Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24540 Rosette Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24540 Rosette Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24540 Rosette Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 24540 Rosette Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24540 Rosette Lane offers parking.
Does 24540 Rosette Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24540 Rosette Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24540 Rosette Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24540 Rosette Lane has a pool.
Does 24540 Rosette Lane have accessible units?
No, 24540 Rosette Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24540 Rosette Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24540 Rosette Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24540 Rosette Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24540 Rosette Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
