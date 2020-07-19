24493 Marzal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage hot tub

Come check out this Beautiful Esperto Townhome for lease in the Valencia West Creek Community!!! This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1440 SQFT. of living space. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and backsplash tiles, Recessed lighting throughout, Fresh paint in every room, Attached 2 car garage, and much more. Big Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and double bathroom vanities. Comes with Refrigerator. Stackable washer/dryer, and a Mini Refrigerator in master bathroom. Association amenities include Pool/Spa/Clubhouse/