24493 Marzal Street

Amenities
Come check out this Beautiful Esperto Townhome for lease in the Valencia West Creek Community!!! This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1440 SQFT. of living space. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and backsplash tiles, Recessed lighting throughout, Fresh paint in every room, Attached 2 car garage, and much more. Big Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and double bathroom vanities. Comes with Refrigerator. Stackable washer/dryer, and a Mini Refrigerator in master bathroom. Association amenities include Pool/Spa/Clubhouse/