24493 Marzal Street
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

24493 Marzal Street · No Longer Available
Location

24493 Marzal Street, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
hot tub
Come check out this Beautiful Esperto Townhome for lease in the Valencia West Creek Community!!! This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1440 SQFT. of living space. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and backsplash tiles, Recessed lighting throughout, Fresh paint in every room, Attached 2 car garage, and much more. Big Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and double bathroom vanities. Comes with Refrigerator. Stackable washer/dryer, and a Mini Refrigerator in master bathroom. Association amenities include Pool/Spa/Clubhouse/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24493 Marzal Street have any available units?
24493 Marzal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 24493 Marzal Street have?
Some of 24493 Marzal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24493 Marzal Street currently offering any rent specials?
24493 Marzal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24493 Marzal Street pet-friendly?
No, 24493 Marzal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 24493 Marzal Street offer parking?
Yes, 24493 Marzal Street offers parking.
Does 24493 Marzal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24493 Marzal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24493 Marzal Street have a pool?
Yes, 24493 Marzal Street has a pool.
Does 24493 Marzal Street have accessible units?
No, 24493 Marzal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24493 Marzal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24493 Marzal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24493 Marzal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24493 Marzal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
