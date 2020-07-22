20470 East Rancho Los Cerritos Road

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool internet access

Amazing studio in Covina. Amenities included: central air, central heat, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 16th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Marilyn Calvillo at 626-327-9796 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.