Los Angeles County, CA
20470 East Rancho Los Cerritos Road
Last updated March 22 2020

20470 East Rancho Los Cerritos Road

20470 East Rancho Los Cerritos Road · No Longer Available
Location

20470 East Rancho Los Cerritos Road, Los Angeles County, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

Amazing studio in Covina. Amenities included: central air, central heat, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 16th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Marilyn Calvillo at 626-327-9796 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

