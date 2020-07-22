20470 East Rancho Los Cerritos Road

Amenities
Amazing studio in Covina. Amenities included: central air, central heat, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 16th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Marilyn Calvillo at 626-327-9796 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.