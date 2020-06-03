All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

2045 Parkway Drive

2045 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Parkway Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91733
South El Monte

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A remodeled house on a large lot with an automatic gate. The front house is available for rent, with 1,800 sq ft of comfortable living space. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus an attached tiled 2-car garage that can be used as a huge bonus room or playroom. Two bedrooms have walk-in closets and skylights. Remodeled in 2020 with new kitchen base cabinets and quartz countertop, renovated bathrooms, fresh new interior paint. An additional spacious covered wood deck in the back of the house that’s almost 500 sq ft can be your relaxing area or can be used as a storage space. There's ample additional parking space in the yard. Pets are welcome. There is a non-refundable pet fee: $250.00 per pet. Any outdoor pet will need to be confined to the front lot at the tenant's expense so the pet does not disturb the back tenant. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The owner will take care of gardening maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Parkway Drive have any available units?
2045 Parkway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 2045 Parkway Drive have?
Some of 2045 Parkway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Parkway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Parkway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Parkway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Parkway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Parkway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Parkway Drive offers parking.
Does 2045 Parkway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Parkway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Parkway Drive have a pool?
No, 2045 Parkway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Parkway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2045 Parkway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Parkway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Parkway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Parkway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Parkway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
