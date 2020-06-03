2045 Parkway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A remodeled house on a large lot with an automatic gate. The front house is available for rent, with 1,800 sq ft of comfortable living space. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus an attached tiled 2-car garage that can be used as a huge bonus room or playroom. Two bedrooms have walk-in closets and skylights. Remodeled in 2020 with new kitchen base cabinets and quartz countertop, renovated bathrooms, fresh new interior paint. An additional spacious covered wood deck in the back of the house that’s almost 500 sq ft can be your relaxing area or can be used as a storage space. There's ample additional parking space in the yard. Pets are welcome. There is a non-refundable pet fee: $250.00 per pet. Any outdoor pet will need to be confined to the front lot at the tenant's expense so the pet does not disturb the back tenant. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The owner will take care of gardening maintenance.