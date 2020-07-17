18438 Texas Canyon Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Excellent opportunity to lease a property with 2 acres of unlimited equestrian potential. Bring your horses, barn, stalls and arena. This property has the space to set up your equestrian dream. The property offers 2 acres of land with an updated three bedroom three bathroom home. New HVAC system, water heater, lighting, flooring, stove, windows, shutters, plumbing fixtures, showers/tubs, vanities, and paint throughout. Master suite with fireplace and two large closets. Family room with fireplace adjacent the kitchen. Inside laundry room. Attached two car garage. Ready for a new family to move in! Enjoy peace and serenity in Santa Clarita within minutes of the 5 and 14 freeways. Please call 818-917-8804.