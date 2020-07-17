All apartments in Los Angeles County
Location

18438 Texas Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA 91390

Amenities

Excellent opportunity to lease a property with 2 acres of unlimited equestrian potential. Bring your horses, barn, stalls and arena. This property has the space to set up your equestrian dream. The property offers 2 acres of land with an updated three bedroom three bathroom home. New HVAC system, water heater, lighting, flooring, stove, windows, shutters, plumbing fixtures, showers/tubs, vanities, and paint throughout. Master suite with fireplace and two large closets. Family room with fireplace adjacent the kitchen. Inside laundry room. Attached two car garage. Ready for a new family to move in! Enjoy peace and serenity in Santa Clarita within minutes of the 5 and 14 freeways. Please call 818-917-8804.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18438 Texas Canyon Road have any available units?
18438 Texas Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 18438 Texas Canyon Road have?
Some of 18438 Texas Canyon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18438 Texas Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
18438 Texas Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18438 Texas Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 18438 Texas Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 18438 Texas Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 18438 Texas Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 18438 Texas Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18438 Texas Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18438 Texas Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 18438 Texas Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 18438 Texas Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 18438 Texas Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18438 Texas Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18438 Texas Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18438 Texas Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18438 Texas Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
