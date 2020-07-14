18121 Erik Ct., #314

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bed, 2 Bath Plus Loft Condo for Lease! - Gorgeous top floor end unit condo. There are 2 spacious bedrooms, high ceilings, and a loft being used as an office that could be a 3rd bedroom. Stunning finishes include a custom stone tile on fireplace with rustic mantle, a kitchen with stone counters, remodeled bathrooms, and new flooring throughout. There are views from the dining area and balcony. Each bedroom is decorator-perfect with ample closet space, beautiful floors. The complex features a swimming pool, spa, with a resort like setting, and the unit has an attached 2-car tandem garage.



No Cats Allowed



