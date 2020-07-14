All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

18121 Erik Ct., #314

18121 Erik Court · No Longer Available
Location

18121 Erik Court, Los Angeles County, CA 91387

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 2 Bed, 2 Bath Plus Loft Condo for Lease! - Gorgeous top floor end unit condo. There are 2 spacious bedrooms, high ceilings, and a loft being used as an office that could be a 3rd bedroom. Stunning finishes include a custom stone tile on fireplace with rustic mantle, a kitchen with stone counters, remodeled bathrooms, and new flooring throughout. There are views from the dining area and balcony. Each bedroom is decorator-perfect with ample closet space, beautiful floors. The complex features a swimming pool, spa, with a resort like setting, and the unit has an attached 2-car tandem garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5393262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18121 Erik Ct., #314 have any available units?
18121 Erik Ct., #314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 18121 Erik Ct., #314 have?
Some of 18121 Erik Ct., #314's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18121 Erik Ct., #314 currently offering any rent specials?
18121 Erik Ct., #314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18121 Erik Ct., #314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18121 Erik Ct., #314 is pet friendly.
Does 18121 Erik Ct., #314 offer parking?
Yes, 18121 Erik Ct., #314 offers parking.
Does 18121 Erik Ct., #314 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18121 Erik Ct., #314 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18121 Erik Ct., #314 have a pool?
Yes, 18121 Erik Ct., #314 has a pool.
Does 18121 Erik Ct., #314 have accessible units?
No, 18121 Erik Ct., #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 18121 Erik Ct., #314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18121 Erik Ct., #314 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18121 Erik Ct., #314 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18121 Erik Ct., #314 does not have units with air conditioning.
