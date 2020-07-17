18105 Erik Ct #472

Amenities

Condo in Santa Clarita with View!! - PRICE REDUCTION! Available now is this upper-end condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a loft. It features new carpet, gas fireplace, balcony with views of the mountains and pool, a washer and dryer, modern looking kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and gas stove, central air conditioning and heat, mirrored closet doors, and a 2-car tandem garage.The community features a pool and jacuzzi and greenbelt areas. Monthly rent of $2,195.00 includes water and trash services. Move in costs include first month's rent, security deposit and a $42.00 application fee per adult. For more information and to schedule a viewing, contact our office at (818)471-4272 or visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5866795)