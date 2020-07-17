All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

18105 Erik Ct #472

18105 Erik Court · (661) 367-8280
Location

18105 Erik Court, Los Angeles County, CA 91387

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18105 Erik Ct #472 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Condo in Santa Clarita with View!! - PRICE REDUCTION! Available now is this upper-end condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a loft. It features new carpet, gas fireplace, balcony with views of the mountains and pool, a washer and dryer, modern looking kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and gas stove, central air conditioning and heat, mirrored closet doors, and a 2-car tandem garage.The community features a pool and jacuzzi and greenbelt areas. Monthly rent of $2,195.00 includes water and trash services. Move in costs include first month's rent, security deposit and a $42.00 application fee per adult. For more information and to schedule a viewing, contact our office at (818)471-4272 or visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18105 Erik Ct #472 have any available units?
18105 Erik Ct #472 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18105 Erik Ct #472 have?
Some of 18105 Erik Ct #472's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18105 Erik Ct #472 currently offering any rent specials?
18105 Erik Ct #472 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18105 Erik Ct #472 pet-friendly?
No, 18105 Erik Ct #472 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 18105 Erik Ct #472 offer parking?
Yes, 18105 Erik Ct #472 offers parking.
Does 18105 Erik Ct #472 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18105 Erik Ct #472 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18105 Erik Ct #472 have a pool?
Yes, 18105 Erik Ct #472 has a pool.
Does 18105 Erik Ct #472 have accessible units?
No, 18105 Erik Ct #472 does not have accessible units.
Does 18105 Erik Ct #472 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18105 Erik Ct #472 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18105 Erik Ct #472 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18105 Erik Ct #472 has units with air conditioning.
