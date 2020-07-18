1539 Ave N Laurel

Amenities

This beautiful top-floor condo in situated in a prime location north of the Sunset Strip! A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit incorporates individual character with anopen floor plan and a sophisticated upgraded design. This home has everything you're looking for. The bedrooms are both large and bright with the primary bedroom having a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub. The second bath is well positioned and has easy access for guests when entertaining. There's private stackable laundry in the the unit, central air, and a sunny patio bringing great natural light into the main living space. Enjoy the amenities of the community, which includes: a pool, inviting roof top deck, gated parking underground with 2 designated side-by-side parking spaces, secured entry and elevator access. With great curb appeal and an easy walk to shopping, restaurants and everything the city has to offer, Welcome to your New Home! Condo is also listed for sale.