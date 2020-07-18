All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:43 AM

1539 Ave N Laurel

1539 West Avenue N · (310) 595-5875
Location

1539 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
This beautiful top-floor condo in situated in a prime location north of the Sunset Strip! A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit incorporates individual character with anopen floor plan and a sophisticated upgraded design. This home has everything you're looking for. The bedrooms are both large and bright with the primary bedroom having a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub. The second bath is well positioned and has easy access for guests when entertaining. There's private stackable laundry in the the unit, central air, and a sunny patio bringing great natural light into the main living space. Enjoy the amenities of the community, which includes: a pool, inviting roof top deck, gated parking underground with 2 designated side-by-side parking spaces, secured entry and elevator access. With great curb appeal and an easy walk to shopping, restaurants and everything the city has to offer, Welcome to your New Home! Condo is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Ave N Laurel have any available units?
1539 Ave N Laurel has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1539 Ave N Laurel have?
Some of 1539 Ave N Laurel's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Ave N Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Ave N Laurel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Ave N Laurel pet-friendly?
No, 1539 Ave N Laurel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1539 Ave N Laurel offer parking?
Yes, 1539 Ave N Laurel offers parking.
Does 1539 Ave N Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 Ave N Laurel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Ave N Laurel have a pool?
Yes, 1539 Ave N Laurel has a pool.
Does 1539 Ave N Laurel have accessible units?
No, 1539 Ave N Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Ave N Laurel have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 Ave N Laurel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 Ave N Laurel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1539 Ave N Laurel has units with air conditioning.
