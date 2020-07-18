All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:11 PM

1538 AVE N MARIPOSA

1538 West Avenue N · (310) 954-0554
Location

1538 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1538 1/2 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 1 bath on the outskirts of Los Feliz. Located upstairs in the back or a small 4 unit building with only 1 common wall (no one below or above). Open floor plan allows for creative space and lots of light. Kitchen has new stove, dishwasher, and microwave and living room opens to a good sized balcony through grass doors. The entire unit was built a year ago and is well insulated, new windows, floors, split heating/cooling units tank-less water heater. 2 side by side covered and gates parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA have any available units?
1538 AVE N MARIPOSA has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA have?
Some of 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA currently offering any rent specials?
1538 AVE N MARIPOSA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA pet-friendly?
No, 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA offer parking?
Yes, 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA offers parking.
Does 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA have a pool?
No, 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA does not have a pool.
Does 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA have accessible units?
No, 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 AVE N MARIPOSA does not have units with air conditioning.
