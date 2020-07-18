1538 AVE N MARIPOSA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking new construction

Newly constructed 2 bedroom 1 bath on the outskirts of Los Feliz. Located upstairs in the back or a small 4 unit building with only 1 common wall (no one below or above). Open floor plan allows for creative space and lots of light. Kitchen has new stove, dishwasher, and microwave and living room opens to a good sized balcony through grass doors. The entire unit was built a year ago and is well insulated, new windows, floors, split heating/cooling units tank-less water heater. 2 side by side covered and gates parking spots.