Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly rent controlled stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar rent controlled

New, modern, big 1 BD unit. Corner unit! New Central Air/heat, alarm in unit. Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator). Bathroom has a big shower & a separate bathtub. Dark maple hardwood floors. Near to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc. Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations. Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit is required for pets.