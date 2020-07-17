All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 1050 AVE S GRAND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
1050 AVE S GRAND
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1050 AVE S GRAND

1050 West Avenue S · (310) 614-7627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1050 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1802 · Avail. now

$4,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Modern DTLA Condo With Spectacular Views! Enjoy sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline from the 18th floor of this 2 bd/2 bath residence in the sky! Newer building in great location with state of the art amenities. 2 parking spots are included. This unit has been appointed with closet organizers, custom window shades and washer/dryer in unit. The building offers an array of amenities including concierge service, fitness studio & yoga deck, resort-style pool, BBQ, private dining room, a beautifully designed screening room, and business center. Live by LA Live, Staple center, Ralphs & Whole food market, new restaurants, bars, coffee shops and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 AVE S GRAND have any available units?
1050 AVE S GRAND has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1050 AVE S GRAND have?
Some of 1050 AVE S GRAND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 AVE S GRAND currently offering any rent specials?
1050 AVE S GRAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 AVE S GRAND pet-friendly?
No, 1050 AVE S GRAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1050 AVE S GRAND offer parking?
Yes, 1050 AVE S GRAND offers parking.
Does 1050 AVE S GRAND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 AVE S GRAND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 AVE S GRAND have a pool?
Yes, 1050 AVE S GRAND has a pool.
Does 1050 AVE S GRAND have accessible units?
No, 1050 AVE S GRAND does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 AVE S GRAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 AVE S GRAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 AVE S GRAND have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 AVE S GRAND does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1050 AVE S GRAND?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
738 South Ogden Drive
738 South Ogden Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd
Paramount, CA 90723
18406 Jovan St
18406 Jovan Street
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 BedroomsLos Angeles County 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity