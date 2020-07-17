1050 AVE S GRAND

Amenities

Modern DTLA Condo With Spectacular Views! Enjoy sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline from the 18th floor of this 2 bd/2 bath residence in the sky! Newer building in great location with state of the art amenities. 2 parking spots are included. This unit has been appointed with closet organizers, custom window shades and washer/dryer in unit. The building offers an array of amenities including concierge service, fitness studio & yoga deck, resort-style pool, BBQ, private dining room, a beautifully designed screening room, and business center. Live by LA Live, Staple center, Ralphs & Whole food market, new restaurants, bars, coffee shops and much more.